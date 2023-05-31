ANDERSON — The news that Anderson University has received a $250,000 planning grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc., is a significant development, but only the first step toward what could be several “transformative” neighborhood revitalization and infrastructure projects, officials said.
AU was notified recently that it had received the grant through Phase One of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative known as College and Community Collaboration. The initiative is designed to give colleges and universities throughout Indiana a chance to apply for grants that would support “collaborative projects with community stakeholders that enhance the quality of life and place in their surrounding communities,” according to a news release.
“The key to this grant is working collaboratively with our many city and Madison County partners to present a clear and compelling proposal that will help us improve the lives of families and individuals who will benefit from additional educational opportunities and quality of life improvements,” AU President John Pistole said.
Preliminary discussions have already taken place among AU officials and leaders from the city of Anderson and Madison County, as well as leaders of several other agencies, to begin exploring ideas for infrastructure and programming projects to enhance neighborhoods near campus and the eastern edge of downtown.
“It’s a great opportunity for the university to get some funding to help keep their continued relevance in our community in the forefront,” Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. said. “At the same time, it will allow the city to continue our partnerships with them.”
Broderick said the city would lend support when AU applies for a second round of grant funding in the initiative, noting that up to $25 million in implementation funding “would be transformative for the campus and as it flows into the city at large.”
Some officials see potential for quality-of-place projects — including walking and bike trails — and other amenities in the Park Place neighborhood that would connect the western edge of campus more directly with Anderson’s downtown.
“The funds that need to be invested in order to unlock the $25 million that the university could obtain is already being planned,” said Stephanie Moran, senior advisor for strategic partnerships at Anderson University. “It’s an exceptionally well-timed opportunity and an exceptional opportunity to work with the leadership that already have a vision for what this transformation could be.”
The university faces a March 2024 deadline to apply for the implementation grant, according to Moran.