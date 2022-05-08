ANDERSON — The ovation, 20 minutes long, was heartfelt. The hugs were plentiful and sincere.
“Go out there and change the world!” one professor shouted occasionally as the black-gowned honorees passed by.
As the 347 members of this year’s graduating class at Anderson University arrived at Kardatzke Wellness Center, they were greeted by dozens of their professors and other staff members who had formed a human tunnel along the sidewalk outside the building for them to walk through. The informal tradition is meant both as a celebration of their accomplishments and a bittersweet chance to thank their mentors one final time.
“I’m feeling every emotion,” said Jessica Pulaski, who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in in Spanish and elementary education. “I’m happy and excited to move on and grateful for the time here, but also a little nervous and a little sad to leave my friends.”
Pulaski, like many of her classmates, spent much of the last two years completing her degree requirements remotely through virtual classes. The challenges and uncertainties that came with learning in the middle of a pandemic taught her important lessons beyond her course materials, she said.
“You have to be really flexible,” she said. “A lot of plans changed and a lot of things were sad and upsetting, but everyone was going through it. We weren’t alone, and we just had to be flexible.”
Speakers during the ceremony applauded the graduates for persevering in their studies, noting that their ability to adapt to an ever-changing learning environment will serve them well in their careers.
“You are resilient,” said Dr. Priscilla Archangel, an organizational development consultant, author, speaker, and teacher who recently joined AU’s Board of Trustees. “You’ve grown stronger through this, and you will continue to grow stronger. Now, how will you lead?”
Several graduates spoke of genuine friendships that have grown out of their learning experiences with professors and other university staff members. Those friendships, they said, have been cultivated by perseverance.
“There’s power in making those intentional connections, both with your professors and peers,” said Mackenzie Dechann, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and youth leadership development. “I would not have made it without all of them and without the intentionality of our professors and the intentionality of my peers, honestly, in making sure we’re checking in on each other every day. I think perseverance and making those intentional connections with each other is really important.”
The emotions of the day, other speakers noted, were a fitting part of reflecting on the work the graduates have put in throughout their academic careers.
“It’s a very joyful day,” AU President John Pistole said. “It’s a day of celebration and recognizing all the hard work that the students with the faculty and staff have put in, especially during these last couple years with COVID.
“It’s been a real challenge,” he added, “and the key word I would say to the graduates today is that they have persevered.”