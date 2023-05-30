ANDERSON — The school year may be over but activities at Anderson University continue.
Students ages 14 to 18 will have the chance to make films of their own via Filmmakers Camp at AU, said AU Professor Jack Lugar, who will act as camp director.
Before doing so, students will be learning filmmaking skills from local experts, including Lugar, Kris Rinas, director of studio and technical operations for AU's film department and others.
The camp will take place from June 5 to June 10 at AU. Campers will live, eat and work on the AU campus. The cost is $650. Scholarships are available, Lugar said.
The goal is to have a short film ready for Saturday's screening for friends and family. The screening will begin around 11 a.m.
Those interested in learning more can contact Lugar at jrlugar@anderson.edu.
AU will be hosting a music business, basketball, volleyball and other camps this summer; info is available on the AU website.