WEST LAFAYETTE — Increased demand for cell-cultured meat is expected to positively impact the soybean industry, according to new research by a professor of agricultural economics at Purdue University.
The findings, published in a paper by Holly Wang, point to soybean consumption rising based on an expected wider availability of meat substitutes and plant-based meats. Sales of plant-based meat in the U.S. increased by 56% from 2018 to 2021, according to research by Wang and her collaborators, Shihuan Kuang, a professor of animal sciences, and graduate students Yanyu Ma and Yizhou Hua.
Among new meat substitutes is cell-cultured meat, an industry that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the United States Department of Agriculture recently approved to enter the U.S. market. Wang said the production methods in the industry have the potential to revolutionize the way meat is produced and consumed.
“Lab-cultured meat products are already sold and consumed in the world, with some produced and supplied by U.S. firms,” Wang said. “Domestically, lab meat just received major government approval, and so it can move very fast to the market. Mass production is expected right around the corner.”
Research by Wang and her colleagues details that during the lab production of cell-cultured meat, soybeans can be the primary source for protein hydrolysates, the necessary nutrient used to help cells grow into “meat.” Also, the soybean-to-cell-cultured meat ratio is high, meaning that lab-cultured meat could create a high demand for soybeans.
Wang pointed to Upside Foods, a California-based company that is one of the largest cultured meat producers in the U.S. Upside has already produced and sold products at market in Asia, and it has plans to introduce a cultured chicken product in the U.S. this year.
Wang acknowledged concerns about high prices, restrictive taste and appeal, and the potential artificial nature of the lab product. Still, previous peer-reviewed studies have shown that one in three Americans are not averse to sampling lab-grown meat, she said.