Figuring out how to fill out a lengthy federal form that makes college less of a dream and more of a reality can be frustrating.
“I don’t fill it out; my mom does. But she definitely gets confused when filling it out,” Sydnee Weintraut, a junior at Franklin College, said about her Free Application for Federal Student Aid each year
College Goal Sunday
is a free program that brings together financial aid professionals, college-bound students and their families from across the state to file their FAFSA. The event will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at 40 locations around the state.
Area locations are:
Anderson: Ivy Tech Community College, 815 E. 60th St., 46013
Kokomo: Indiana University – Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., 46902
Marion: Ivy Tech Community College, 261 S, Commerce Drive, 46953
Muncie: Ivy Tech Community College (George and Frances Ball Building), 125 S. High St., 47305
Westfield: Westfield High School, 18250 N. Union St., 46074
All locations are listed at https://collegegoalsunday.org/locations/