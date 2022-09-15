ANDERSON — When he takes his seat at the table at the Anderson Community Schools board meeting in January, superintendent Dr. Joe Cronk could be flanked by as many as four new board members.
With three incumbents choosing not to seek additional terms on the board and a fourth — board president Pat Hill — being opposed in his bid for a third term, more than half of the seven seats could change hands, creating a setting where Cronk will be expected to quickly establish amicable working relationships to ensure the board remains productive in its work.
“I think what’s going to unite us is that we’re all here for the common interest of furthering the community and educating our kids,” Cronk said.
Significant turnover on the board is unusual but not unheard of. The terms of current members Holly Renz, Carrie Bale and Kenneth Hodson are all scheduled to expire in December 2024.
Regardless of how many new faces the board has after an election, Cronk said district administrators are accustomed to working with newly elected members to familiarize them with the board’s procedures and priorities.
“We’ll have a new board member boot camp early (in 2023),” he said. “We’ll bring in new members and we’ll rotate through all of our administrative departments to familiarize new board members with all of the various functions of Anderson Community Schools — functions of the administration, what the schools do, what each department does.”
Inevitably, that process will bring new members into contact with issues, projects and other board matters that sync with their interests and expertise, Hill said.
“You try to utilize people’s strengths and see where they want to go, where they can contribute and be wise, because not everybody can do everything,” Hill said. “Utilizing those strengths in the right places, that’s how you get to their personalities. People eventually tend to find their way into something they’re very good at.”
Cronk said he’s confident that at the end of the day, no matter how diverse the personalities on the board, its members will coalesce around a single goal.
“We are here in the united interest of helping our kids,” Cronk said. “That’s the common ground.”