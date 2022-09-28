DALEVILLE — Neytiri Evans, 11, carefully swirls a dab of glue onto a green pom pom before affixing it to a piece of green construction paper.
“We drew an example, and we copy it here,” the Daleville Elementary School sixth-grader said.
The exercise is one of the Indiana standards-based modules selected to kick of Daleville elementary’s participation in Project Lead the Way. PLTW offers enhanced, grade-level appropriate STEM education through topic modules selected by participating schools.
Before making the model of the tree they created, Neytiri and her classroom partner Kloe Wright studied the properties of plants, including their need for sun and oxygen and their use of glucose and chloroplast. They then designed on graph paper a two-dimensional version of the tree they wanted to create.
Established in 1997 in upstate New York PLTW has been headquartered in Indianapolis since 2011.
Daleville is one of many districts serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities that have adopted PLTW as they develop educational pathways that lead students to their post-graduation careers or continued education.
Daleville Community Schools Superintendent Greg Roach said the program will give elemtary students a jump start on career exploration and engagement experiences.
“PLTW at the elementary level encourages our students to explore through activity-based, project-based and problem-based learning opportunities,” he said. “PLTW enables students to develop their problem-solving skills and creativity while collaboratively working together through their lessons.”
Through a two-year $250,000 Explore, Engage, and Experience Grant from the Indiana Department of Education, Daleville Elementary launched the program this school year with fifth and six graders. Principal Jason Rees said he hopes all students at all grade levels will be able to participate in the program before the end of the school year.
“Really, we want them to develop some grit,” he said.
PLTW activities help develop hard analytical skills and soft behavioral skills that employers seek, Rees said. For instance, most projects require students to solve problems without turning to technology.
“Their answers have to come from working together, communicating,” he said. “We don’t have to raise our hands right away for the teacher. We can work together to solve problems.”
The startup grant is for only two years, but the results even over the short amount of time since school started have been worthwhile, Rees said.
“I think the cost is something we would absorb anyway, based on what we already have experienced.”
Not only does PLTW help students excel academically, Rees said, it also has reduced the number of referrals for behavioral issues. That’s because talkers get more of a chance to talk, he said.
“It’s exciting and hands-on. It gives those students a chance to express themselves in a different way.”
A six-year classroom veteran with a special interest in integrating technology into the curriculum, Betsy Watson was eager to expand beyond teaching fourth grade.
“It’s a little bit of a shift, but I definitely think we are teaching our kids to be problem solvers,” she said. “There’s not just one way to solve a problem. We can already see the impact this makes. It’s pretty neat to see their minds work that way.”