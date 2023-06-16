ANDERSON — The measured approach educators are taking to bringing artificial intelligence into the classroom reminds Hall Davidson of a time when consternation was expressed over the use of calculators in math classes.
“There was a big battle then,” said Davidson as he prepared to address a group of local teachers during the eLEAD Summer of Learning Conference at Anderson High School. “It was like, well, kids can’t use calculators. We can’t let kids use calculators because they’re not going to learn their multiplication tables.
“Of course, you had to learn to use a calculator, or you’re not going to succeed,” he added. “Artificial intelligence is absolutely like that.”
Incorporating emerging technologies like ChatGPT into curricula while keeping students in the TikTok generation engaged was a central topic during the two-day professional development conference, which drew nearly 550 educators and administrators to hear from authors, educational consultants and other experts in the field.
Davidson, who has studied educational trends in broadcasting, computers and digital learning, said capturing and keeping students’ attention is a challenge regardless of the medium information is being shared in.
“You’re either going to reach them and succeed at delivering to them social studies and history, language arts and composition skills, or they’re going to sit there bored out of their minds,” Davidson said. “If we can use the technology that engages them but use it for good, then we win all around.”
As students become more immersed in technology, officials said, there are both cautionary tales and opportunities to get creative in helping them learn — no matter the subject.
“(Technology) can help us make things relevant to them,” said Eric Davis, assistant superintendent at Anderson Community Schools. “There are so many tools that we can use in the classroom to help bridge that gap, because our students are living in the digital age. We can make the curriculum more relevant to them by using technology since that’s what they’re using every day.”
Other speakers acknowledged that teachers are maneuvering through unprecedented challenges in reaching many students who are still struggling to make up ground from learning losses suffered during the pandemic.
“I think it’s a tough time in education right now,” said Dave Burgess, an author and president of a nationally known publishing and learning network who spoke at the conference. “Finding new ways and innovative ways to engage students and get them involved in the curriculum and excited about school again is super important, and getting teachers fired up about their work, which is life-changing work, is super important as well.”
The conference’s spot on the calendar, nearly immediately following the conclusion of the academic year for some, is intentional, organizers said.
“It is summer break right now, but that’s the perfect time,” said Jessica Zepnik, a media and STEM specialist at East Elementary School in the South Madison Community Schools Corp. “They’ve had a little time to unwind, and now they’re thinking about next year and just reflecting on their practices — what have I done, what can I do better. Hopefully we’re giving them ideas of ways that they can improve their instruction when they go back.”