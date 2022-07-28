ELWOOD — Each of the students from the four second-grade classrooms at Elwood Elementary School sat on the pavement with their legs crossed listening to the teachers explain the rules and procedures for recess.
“Do you think it’s a good idea to hang off the merry-go-round?” teacher Kelly Nabb asked.
The scene was the same around the district Thursday, the first day of school, as students learned the rules and procedures for their classrooms, the cafeterias and moving through the hallways.
Elwood Community Schools is the first in Madison County and nearby communities to return to classes for the 2022-23 school year. Other schools and districts will be returning to class over the coming weeks.
Though they aren’t exactly the heart of the Indiana standards, the rules and procedures will allow for smoother school year as the students dive into their English, language arts and math lessons this school year.
“They’re going to be learning about (rules and procedures) for the next couple of days,” said Elwood Elementary’s new principal, Amanda Brophy.
Brophy, who replaces longtime principal Bev Groover, who has retired, will split her duties, also remaining in her previous position as director of learning and administration for the district. Prior to that, she worked as an instructional coach and as a teacher for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first and third grades.
“It was great to see everyone’s smiling faces this morning,” she said.
Brophy said her two big initiatives for the new school year are to get books into students’ hands and to set the tone for the school’s culture.
“Having had kids at home a lot with their Chromebooks because of the COVID pandemic, we want to get the kiddos re-engaged with actual books,” she said.
With leadership at the school, Brophy said, it’s also important to guide the culture, establishing connections with parents, teachers and students.
The school also will be working with a new early literacy coach, she said.
“She is coming in and training us on the science of reading. We are looking at our programming and its impact on the little ones.”
Elwood Superintendent Troy Friedersdorf said the district experienced a great first day.
“Overall, the kids and staff showed a lot of excitement to be back together in school,” he said. “We want to continue to connect with our families and community in order for everyone to be as engaged as possible in helping support our students."