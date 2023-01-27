ELWOOD — Employees of the Elwood Community Schools who are not considered teachers or administrators will receive a pay increase.
The school board Thursday voted to provide pay raises for food service, custodians, bus drivers, instructional assistants and secretaries.
The pay increases for 142 employees were approved at a total cost of $458,000.
Superintendent Troy Friedersdorf said the raises range from 5% to 7%.
He said the employees were paid for vacation time; a change in the policy limits vacation pay to full-time employees that work year round for the school system.
Board member Bob Savage expressed concerns about the amount of the pay increases.
“It will be tight like always,” business director Linda Jones said, “but we should be fine.”
Friedersdorf said local restaurants are paying $10 per hour to start and the school system was having a problem filling vacant positions.
The school board approved a request by Friedersdorf to allow the purchase of up to four mini-buses.
He said the school system currently has 19 full-size buses for 11 bus routes.
“School systems are shifting to mini-buses,” Friedersdorf said. “We can use the mini-bus for athletics and the elementary school.”
He said one new mini-bus would be purchased through a recent bond issue, one from a pre-school grant that must be spent by September, another from the capital projects budget and the Elwood Community Development Corp. has indicated it would purchase a vehicle.
The school system will trade in one of the full-sized buses for a mini-bus, Friedersdorf added.