ELWOOD — The Elwood Community School board has approved a lease with a building corporation for a planned $18 million improvement to facilities.
The school board Thursday approved several resolutions to sell a portion of the former Hines Career Center building, which will pay the bond.
Superintendent Troy Friedersdorf said the project will be paid for through property taxes.
He said Anderson architectural firm krM is in the final stages of completing drawings for he upgrades.
Bids for a portion of the project could be received in October, with construction expected to start next spring.
Friedersdorf said the project will be in the range of $12 million to $18 million, depending on the assessed value for the school corporation.
The school intends to issue a 20-year-bond.
Friedersdorf said the project includes connecting the career center and high school and locating fire safety measures and precision manufacturing into the new facility.
He said there will also be a new welding laboratory with 18 booths instead of six.
There will also be a commons entry for the career center for students to gather before and between classes.
The robotic classroom is also scheduled to be remodeled, Friedersdorf said.
“The career center has been in need of improvements for the past decade,” he said.
The plans also call for a new weight room and restrooms at the Elwood Intermediate School.
The current space housing the precision manufacturing classes will be remodeled to allow for the consolidation of the administrative offices at 1306 N. Anderson St.