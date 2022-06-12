Just 53% of Indiana high school graduates went to college in 2020, a one-year decline that is described as alarming by Chris Lowery, Indiana’s new commissioner for higher education.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has released data showing that the college-going rate of the first high school cohort affected by the COVID-19 pandemic — the class of 2020 — declined 6 percentage points from the prior year.
Since 2015, the college-going rate has declined by 12 percentage points.
While the national trend also shows a decline, Indiana’s decline is steeper, according to the Commission’s 2022 College Readiness Report. Nationally, the college-going rate has declined 6 percentage points since 2015.
College is defined as the full range of credentials beyond high school, from a one-year credential and up, according to the report.
“In Indiana, we are getting after it,” Lowery said during a commission work session conducted at Indiana State University on Thursday.
Lowery became Indiana’s seventh higher education commissioner in April.
The decline in Indiana’s college-going rate in 2020-21 equates to about 4,000 fewer high school graduates going to college than the year before.
An incremental decline had been occurring since 2015 but accelerated during the pandemic.
“It is clear to us it’s an all-hands effort that will be required to address this,” Lowery said. That response will involve K-12 education, government, employers, nonprofits including faith-based groups and others. It will involve partnerships, policies and programming.
Part of it is conveying the value of higher education, he said. It also involves looking beyond the traditional approaches to education for both youth and adult learners.
Commission Chairman Mike Alley described the information as sobering.
“Now indeed is the time for us to not sit back and let things happen, but rather to be proactive.
While the overall decline in the Hoosier college-going rate affected every student demographic, some student groups experienced greater effects from the pandemic, and equity gaps have increased.
Black students saw the largest decline in college-going rates before and during the pandemic compared to all other races and ethnicities (7 percentage point decrease), followed closely by Hispanic and Latino students at a 6 percentage-point decline).
Low-income students also saw a greater decrease in college-going rates compared to their higher-income peers (6 percentage point and 4 percentage point declines, respectively).
“Another concerning gap is the difference in the college-going rates of women and men. This is the first time in recent history the male college-going rate has dropped to below half (46%),” according to a commission news release.
In contrast, the college going rate for women in 2020 was 61%.
The commission also provided recommendations as part of its data report. Among them is increasing funding for the Frank O’Bannon Grant Program, which annually helps more than 30,000 Hoosier undergraduates afford college. It is Indiana’s primary need-based financial aid program.
Those recommendations will be forwarded to the State Budget Committee for approval later this month. That could happen within the current state appropriation, said Josh Garrison, associate commissioner for legislation and program implementation.