ANDERSON — Every day during the summer, Hunter Smith goes running through Mounds State Park to keep in shape as a member of the cross country and track teams at Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School.
So it’s no surprise the 16-year-old sophomore, carrying a backpack full of bottled water and a pair of black gardening gloves, volunteered to help remove invasive plant species and trash from the park during the school’s third Day of Service.
“Mounds has a special place in my heart,” he said. “If I can keep it looking nice, then I’ll do it.”
He was one of hundreds of Frankton students who spread out across Madison County on Tuesday to edge sidewalks, put a fresh coat on chipping paint and clean up church grounds. About 50 of them arrived at Mounds to help with cleanup there.
Frankton is one of many schools in and around Madison County where students engage in community service projects in the spring.
After the yellow bus pulled up to the park’s Visitor’s Center, the park’s interpretive naturalist Kelley Morgan hopped aboard to give the students a few pointers about avoiding poison ivy and the culinary uses of garlic mustard, such as in pesto, they might find along the trails.
“They’re not just a vine that comes up,” she said about the poison ivy. “Right now, they look like trees. You need to look with your eyes before you look with your hands.”
Morgan also asked the students to be mindful of the plants and wildflowers that need to be protected.
“We’re asking people to be careful about where you put your feet, too,” she said.
Frankton chemistry and integrated chemistry/physics teacher Laura Watson said the students for the most part were allowed to select the project with which they wanted to help. Many of the students at Mounds were members of the school’s Science Club.
Nevaeh Greer, 16, said she normally is involved in more glamorous pursuits, such as show choir, but she felt drawn to volunteering at the park.
“I knew that we had a lot of invasive species, and I knew they didn’t have a lot of help out here,” she said.
Frankton high school Counselor Jesse Pruitt, who organizes the cleanup, said this year students are participating in about 20 projects.
“We’re doing lots of landscaping,” he said.
Pruitt said community service is an important part of education.
“It shows them how to give back to their community. It teaches them real life skills they can use for their career.”