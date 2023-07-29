Hagerman plans to apply winning coaching philosophy in new role as Pendleton Elementary principal

PENDLETON — During 18 successful years leading the Pendleton Heights High School cross country program, Melissa Hagerman excelled at getting the best out of her athletes.

As the new principal at Pendleton Elementary School, Hagerman expects to apply the same philosophy that served her well in her coaching career.

“I like to help people grow, and I like to help them develop, to be the best they can be,” said Hagerman, who is entering her 22nd year as an educator in the South Madison Community Schools Corp. “I did that in my cross country coaching, my track coaching, and even as a teacher, I was always a teacher that liked to keep pushing people to be their best.”

During her 18 years as the girls cross country coach at Pendleton Heights, Hagerman won eight sectional titles, six regional crowns and took four teams to the IHSAA state championship meet.

An expanded administrative role has been on Hagerman’s radar throughout her two years as an assistant principal at Pendleton Elementary. When the school’s principal, Eric Schill, resigned in mid-June to take a job in another state, Hagerman applied for the post and landed the job less than a month later.

“It did come around pretty quick,” Hagerman said. “I was familiar with the staff and how things operated, and I’ve been in the school system my entire teaching career.”

As principal, Hagerman will oversee nearly 70 faculty members and more than 800 students. Administrators in the district’s central office noted that her familiarity with the school’s operations, as well as her background in teaching and coaching, will serve her well.

“As a coach, you’ve got to have great people skills, and you also have to be a problem solver at times,” South Madison Superintendent Mark Hall said. “I think that she’s been successful in both of those avenues as a coach.”

Hall said Hagerman was considered a strong candidate for the position at the outset of the interview process. That perception was reinforced as the interviews unfolded.

“Melissa was obviously someone who was going to be considered if she was interested,” he said. “She did a good job and rose to the top in the interview process.”

Hagerman said that, with more administrative duties, she’ll miss the one-on-one interactions with students that she enjoyed in her teaching and coaching days, but she still plans to check in on classrooms regularly.

“I’m going to make sure that I still know what’s going on with the kids and see them,” she said. “That’s one thing with the way we run things at Pendleton Elementary is, I think that we’re very visible as far as the administrative part. We’re very visible in the hallways in the mornings.”

She added that, although the school’s students performed well on the ILEARN statewide test last year, she wants to see even more improvement.

“We had a nice structure set up, and I like what we did last year,” she said. “Of course, I’m going to continue that and find ways that we can just continue to improve.”