More about the funding

According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana’s goal of having 95% of its students pass the IREAD-3 test by 2027 will be funded through a joint investment of $111 million between the state and Lilly Endowment.

The program will use teaching strategies aligned with the Science of Reading, a research-based approach that integrates instructional practices with efforts focused around phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.

The funding, according to IDOE, will let the state:

Support the deployment of instructional coaches to about 600 schools throughout Indiana

Offer stipends of up to $1,200 to teachers who participate in professional development focused on the Science of Reading

Provide targeted support for students who need the most help in improving their reading skills

Create a literacy center focused on Science of Reading strategies

Source: Indiana Department of Education