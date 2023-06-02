ANDERSON — The debate over spending public money to fund private school voucher programs is more than a dollars-and-cents discussion, as Rob Frey sees it.

Frey, the principal at Holy Cross School in Anderson, believes a significant part of a student’s path in life can be forged in the educational environment his or her parents choose.

“That’s no small thing,” Frey said. “When you boil down the argument to only dollars and cents, I think you miss the broader picture that these are human lives. These are people. These are kids in our communities that matter.”

With the Indiana Legislature’s recent passage of a biennial state budget that expands eligibility for the Choice Scholarships program, school choice advocates contend that more parents will have more choices about where and how their children are educated. But critics argue that increasing funding for private school vouchers siphons money away from public schools during a time of dire need.

Administrators in local school districts are cautious in speculating what, if any, impact the expanded eligibility pool may have on their enrollments.

“Since many of our families qualified already for the Choice Scholarships program, I don’t believe the expansion will cause any substantial student loss for Anderson Community Schools,” ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk said.

Cronk said he believes that, as funding for voucher programs like Choice Scholarships increases, there may be unforeseen repercussions that ripple beyond school walls and into surrounding communities.

“By expanding the Choice Scholarships program, the state has chosen to subsidize decisions by families who already have the financial means to send their children to a non-public school if they choose to,” Cronk said. “As a result, it makes communities like Anderson even less desirable for families to stay in or move to.”

Cronk noted that testing and reporting requirements to measure academic progress often differ between public and private schools. Those inconsistencies, he said, lend support to those who argue against school voucher programs in general.

“The state is now offering public money to private schools, but not requiring the same oversight and reporting that public schools must maintain,” he said. “If the state is going to make private schools de facto public schools by giving money to them, they should also require them to meet the same testing and reporting guidelines.”

For the 2022-23 academic year, Holy Cross received $851,278.28 in Choice Scholarship funding, according to an annual report from the Indiana Department of Education.

Enrollment at Holy Cross, which includes a preschool program starting at age 3 and educates through junior high school, has hovered between 159 and 184 students for the past four years. Frey said next year’s projected enrollment currently stands at 166, but he added that several enrollments are usually completed over the summer.

Additionally, the school, which is a ministry of the St. Mary’s and St. Ambrose parishes, has ample space in both its buildings to accommodate future growth. But administrators aren’t forecasting a significant influx of students in the near future.

“This is kind of blue-sky thinking — there’s no plan for this at all — but if our enrollment expanded to where we need two classrooms per grade, we would have to find space to do it in the existing building,” said Father Tom Metzger, pastor of St. Mary’s and St. Ambrose parishes.

Metzger said many of those who raise objections to public funding of faith-based schools have valid concerns, especially on the question of separating church and state, but added that he believes non-public schools also contribute significantly to a community’s overall sense of wellbeing.

“I understand why people feel that way,” he said. “But we also believe parents who have a religious commitment have a right to seek educational options that support their faith. We feel like our schools support and serve the public good.”