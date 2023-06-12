ANDERSON — Nearly two-thirds of students enrolled at Ivy Tech Community College — including a significant portion of those attending the college’s Anderson campus — will pay lower tuition and fees over the next two years, officials said in a news release.
The Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees last week passed the college’s tuition and fees for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years, locking in rates that will ensure overall student costs remain among the lowest in the state.
“The college takes its commitment to student affordability seriously, and we look for ways to reduce overall college costs for students in a transparent and equitable way,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said.
At the Anderson campus, administrators said the institution’s Ivy+ Tuition and Textbooks model, which provides summer flex scholarships and leverages the school’s purchasing power to reduce textbook costs, will be invaluable. Last year, about 75% of the Anderson branch’s 1,986 students were enrolled part-time.
Ivy Tech’s banded tuition structure — in which students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours pay the same tuition regardless of how many credits they carry — is designed to encourage more full-time enrollees, which will encourage students to graduate faster, improve academic performance and lower the overall cost of their education, officials said.
“We wanted to make a significant attempt to equalize tuition in a way that had not been done in the past,” said Mary Jane Michalak, vice president of legal and public affairs at Ivy Tech’s Anderson campus. “Textbooks is a huge piece of that. That’s one of those hidden fees that students, when they’re looking at the cost of college, they don’t always take into consideration.”
Michalak noted that, depending on the program they’re enrolled in, students at the Anderson campus pay between $200 and $1,200 per semester for textbooks.
In addition to curbing those costs, Michalak said, administrators are looking for other ways to save students money.
“We’re really being deliberative and working with employer partners and (trying to) increase the number of partners that are providing tuition assistance to their employees,” she said.
Ivy Tech is also changing the structure of two fees to be incorporated into the tuition rate for 2023-24: a $75-per-semester technology fee and a $20-per-credit hour distance education fee. Those fees will no longer be charged separately. Officials said the move will create savings for many students because in the past, it had been charged to all students rather than being proportional to the number of credit hours a student was carrying.
Additionally, Michalak said, “Statewide, we leverage our buying power whenever possible to ensure we’re getting the best price for students when there are programming fees. We’re keeping those flat.”