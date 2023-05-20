ANDERSON — Purdue Polytechnic Institute Anderson recently held its graduation ceremony.
About 17 graduates participated in the ceremony earlier in May at Purdue Polytechnic Anderson.
Graduates include those who have completed their degrees last December and those slated to do so at the end of spring and summer semesters, according to Student Affairs Administrator Dave Riegle.
All 17 graduates received Bachelors of Science degrees — seven in computer and information technology, five in engineering technology, three in industrial technology and two in mechanical engineering technology, according to Kris Beck, office manager for the Anderson campus.
The class includes the first graduates from the mechanical engineering technology major, established in the Fall of 2021, according to Riegel.
Matt Hodges was one of the two. Hodges was given a chance to address his class.
“Fellow students, the day is finally here. We have been working towards this day for many years now. We did it. Congratulations,” he said in his speech.
Hodges thanked those who have contributed to class members’ education and surveyed his time at Purdue Polytechnic Anderson.
Hodges ended his speech by congratulating his class.
Indiana first lady Janet Holcomb was the main speaker. Holcomb spoke about what she would tell her 22-year-old self.
“It will all work out,” was her message.
“I look back and consider all the time I spent worrying about various things,” she said. “My current job, my next job, dating, meeting new friends, where to live, or when might I be able to buy a house.
“Trust your instincts,” she said. “Work hard. Have faith. Have fun. Save for a rainy day. And relax a little. It will all work out.”
Riegel explained this class was heavily involved with various activities and helped pioneer two student clubs.
Those clubs included a Vex Robotics program and an electric vehicle go-kart team.
The latter involves students building a go-kart from scratch. In April, participants traveled to a grand prix race at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
Now that graduation is over, it’s business as usual for Purdue Polytechnic Anderson. Riegel said they are working on admitting students for fall semester, which is slated to begin Aug. 21.