ANDERSON — When Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco heard about the Texas shooting that killed 14 students and one teacher, she felt two emotions: sadness and relief.
She felt sadness for the families and school community in Ulvalde, Texas, that are left to cope with the aftermath of the most deadly school shooting since the one in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. And she felt relief that it was after 5 p.m. and her students had ended the school year two hours earlier.
“This is something that every school personnel worries about every day,” she said. “This is something that keeps superintendents up at night.”
Administrators at Alexandria, Anderson Community Schools and other schools in the Madison County area have spent a great deal of time and resources on safety and security. That has meant renovating buildings, strengthening policies and procedures, and engaging staff and students in frequent active shooter trainings.
Alexandria and ACS, for instances, used some of their referendum money to reconfigure their school building entrances.
“We have some safety mechanisms across the building so we can secure the building appropriately if we ever need to,” Brisco said.
In fact, she has a meeting with administrators Wednesday, and safety and security already was on the agenda.
“We continue to review over and over our protocols and procedures because we can always get better.”
Many schools and districts are trying to get ahead of the problem through social-emotional learning, which allows staff to identify students who are struggling and give them coping skills.
“Mental health for staff and students right now is a huge concern,” she said. “Coming out of COVID, we see a lot of students and staff coming out with mental health issues.”
ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk just last week attended the Indiana School Safety Specialist Advanced Academy to maintain his certification. He said it was heartening to know his district appears to be doing everything right.
“That’s kind of the focus, be as proactive as we can,” he said.
Though he must keep specifics close to the vest to maintain security, Cronk said district staff monitor social media, investigate all threats and have gone as far as to have simulated gunfire drills.
“It just sounds different when it’s coming down a hallway,” the reserve law enforcement officer said.