ANDERSON — Scott Deetz has resigned as superintendent of the Madison-Grant United School Corporation to become the new chief human resources officer at Anderson Community Schools.
According to a news release from Madison-Grant, Deetz will be succeeded by Steve Vore, a veteran administrator who has spent the past 10 years as the district’s assistant superintendent.
“We are excited to see Mr. Vore transition into this position and bring his style of leadership and depth of experience as we continue doing great things within our community,” said Mary Jo Brunt, president of the Madison-Grant School Board.
“As a board, we've invested in this plan to ensure a seamless transition. We anticipate a really great school year as Mr. Vore takes the helm as Madison-Grant's superintendent."
Deetz expressed confidence that Madison-Grant’s educational mission and its role in the community are in good hands as Vore assumes his new leadership role.
"Mr. Vore has been a vital part of the Madison-Grant Community since 2013,” Deetz said. “Many of the successes you've experienced had a lot to do with Mr. Vore and the work he is already doing. He's been an integral facet of the community for many years. This transition is well-deserved and the very best option for Madison-Grant.”
Vore will officially assume his duties July 1.
