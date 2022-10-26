ANDERSON — In their only stop in Indiana, executives with the American Federation of Teachers came to Anderson to get out the vote.
The AFT national is traveling around the country to encourage people to vote for candidates who support public education.
The Anderson AFT local announced its endorsements for the local school board election, supporting incumbent Pat Hill in the East District, Robert “Buckie” Bookhart in the Central District, Kris Ockomon at-large and Mandy Webb in the South District.
The AFT is also endorsing these Democrats in county and Statehouse races on the Nov. 8 ballot: Barbara Joy, recorder; Joe Spencer, clerk; Devin Scroggins, treasurer; Jerry Burmeister and Fred Reese, County Council; Joey Cole, sheriff; Terri Austin, state representative, District 36; and Tamie Dixon-Tatum, state Senate, District 25.
“These are candidates that believe in public education, unionism and democracy,” said Randy Harrison, local AFT president.
In a statement to The Herald Bulletin, Harrison said the union reached out to candidates, provided questionnaires and did interviews.
“We did support people in each race,” he said. “We’ve supported other races because we believe they stand for public education — not watering down the profession, not degrading it, not looking at ways to lose local control of the school district.”
Webb, running unopposed in the election, said she will work to make sure every school building has a plan for equity and inclusion.
Hill said there is a fight ahead for educators, and Bookhart said he’s all about public education as a teacher for 41 years with Anderson Community Schools.
Ockomon said changes are needed in terms of discipline in the schools and to be more aggressive.
“Not a massive overhaul, but discipline has to be returned,” he said.
Evelyn DeJesus, executive vice president of the national AFT, said of the rally that this is what democracy looks like.
“We’re coming together to support public education,” she said. “Educators gave their all during the worst pandemic the country saw in a century.
“It’s time to fight and vote,” DeJesus said. ‘We care, and we vote. Our freedom and values are at stake.”
She said we’re better when we help our children, families and community.
“Public education is on the ballot,” DeJesus said. “It’s time to start putting the pieces together to elect a Democrat Indiana governor in 2024 and win back the legislature.”
Fedrick Ingram, secretary-treasurer of the national AFT, said Indiana is the worst when it comes to vouchers and charter schools.
“Public education works,” he said. “There are challenges, but public education provides hope for the future. Public education helps children get a job, join the military, go to college and give back to their communities.”
Ingram said there is “magic” in the classroom between a teacher and student.
“We fight for every kid.”