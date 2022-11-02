ANDERSON — With the pandemic came a lot of sick patients, and with that, a lot of burned-out nurses. Some in the Community Health Network, including Community Hospital Anderson, have implemented a program they hope will lessen burnout while providing quality care for patients.
VITAL — or Virtual, Innovative, Transformational — nursing is a program in which a virtual nurse assists the hospital's patients and nurses.
This virtual nurse will help with admission procedures, such as assessing a patient's pain and asking necessary questions, according to Missy Simpson, director of acute care for Community Hospital Anderson.
Simpson said a patient will hear what sounds like a doorbell in the room, followed by the nurse requesting entry through an in-room speaker. Once permitted by the patient, the nurse will come on the in-room TV screen and interact.
Those with privacy concerns need not worry, she said. None of the cameras being utilized have recording capabilities.
The in-person or "bedside" nurse will perform normal duties but have more time spend with patients.
"It's more uninterupted time, too. The virtual nurse can step in and help with other patients, and I can focus on the patient that I'm with," said Amy Austin, a registered nurse at Community Hospital.
The virtual nursing service has been contracted out via a company with nurses from either Nebraska or Florida. Simpson said these nurses are fully licensed in Indiana and bring a wealth of experience.
Community Health Network implemented the program from July 19 to Sept. 20. Units utilizing the program include telemetry, which can serve cardiac patients, plus surgical, orthopedic, neruological and spinal.
Patients at risk for injury could receive additional assistance from a virtual safety companion, who provides an extra set of eyes to prevent a patient from getting hurt. Such assistance is also part of the program.
Simpson said they hope it will attract nursing recruits to Community; the virtual nurses are experienced and could be mentors for newer nurses.
Such support could come in handy. Occupational Information Network, a U.S. Department of Labor-sponsored network that contains job openings and other workforce data, says there are 1,314 openings for registered nurses in Indiana, according to its website, onetonline.org.