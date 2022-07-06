ANDERSON — About a decade ago, education, business, church and social leaders met regularly in what was called the Madison County Success Coalition in an effort to strategize ways to improve education in Anderson and Madison County.
Stephanie Moran, Adult Studies director at Anderson University, hopes to reignite that synergy with partners, such as public school districts, Ivy Tech Community College and the Madison County Community Foundation, around public education. That’s why with the help of a grant from the Indiana Commission on Higher Education, she has coordinated a free workshop Tuesday around Achievement Gap Strategies.
“We wanted to come back together to share strategies to support students,” the former member of the Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees said. “We need to be intentional in order to ensure all of our youth are getting the services they need to be successful.”
Moran insisted student success is not just the responsibility of educational institutions.
The workshop will be an opportunity for stakeholders to help shape a plan around providing opportunity and access for all children regardless of background, she said. Such an initiative is especially important following the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.
Moran said she hopes the workshop will encourage collaboration for future action toward successful programing, additional funding and volunteerism.
“I see being able to have some opportunities for shared dialog among youth service providers,” she said. “I don’t know exactly what that looks like moving forward.”
Moran said she hopes the workshop will be a kickoff to a broader movement.
“There’s good things happening. It’s just if we don’t intentionally share what we’re doing with eachother, we don't make much progress,” she said. “It really is an opportunity to bring different youth-serving organizations and stakeholders together and partner for student success.”
To that end, Moran said, she is not interested in duplicating current efforts but gaining a better understanding of what already exists and creating programs using best practices gleaned from other places that compliment them or fill in the gaps.
Some efforts might include tutoring and reading recovery, but some could be about social networks for good mental health, internships and job opportunities for teachers, Moran said.
“At the elementary level it might be about reading but at the high school level, it might be about job opportunities. That takes more than just the school district. That takes community partners to meet those goals.”
Having the coalition could accelerate the development of career pathways that would encourage students to remain in Madison County following graduation, Moran said.
“One of the benchmarks for how quickly the community will move forward is how we come together for children and their success.”