PENDLETON — Although he’s still a couple years away from making a firm decision on his future, Seth Easterday is considering entering the workforce directly out of high school instead of enrolling in college.
His thinking reflects that of a growing portion of high school students in Indiana who are choosing to forego post-secondary educational opportunities in favor of embarking more immediately on career paths that can often become equally or more profitable than those offered through four-year degree programs.
According to the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems, a nonprofit educational consulting firm, about 61% of Indiana high school students who graduated entered college immediately in 2018, the last year for which such data is available. Those numbers have been declining for nearly a decade, according to the agency’s research.
Easterday was among about 100 PHHS students who participated in an aviation day hosted by the high school Tuesday. District officials invited representatives from Jet Access, Vincennes University Indianapolis, and Purdue Polytechnic to share information, take questions and guide students through demonstrations of flight simulators and virtual reality equipment. A full-sized small plane and a turbo engine were also on display for students to inspect.
“I’m keeping my options open,” said Easterday, a freshman at Pendleton Heights High School. “I’m especially interested in the maintenance side because I like to take apart engines and stuff like that.”
Placing potential career path choices in front of high school students is vital for the aviation industry, according to Corey Sharp, director of statewide partnerships with Purdue Polytechnic. Sharp noted that the industry has grappled with pilot and maintenance worker shortages for years, but those needs have become more urgent after thousands of airline employees opted for buyouts and early retirement during the pandemic.
“Right now, there’s roughly about 8,000 pilot openings and about 15,000 maintenance openings,” Sharp said. “At any given point in time, there are about 750 planes that are grounded because there’s not enough maintenance technicians. We’re here to help share why a student may want to consider aviation as a career.”
The opportunity to converse with students — potential future employees — is important, according to some officials who were on hand, because aviation has a reputation in some quarters as an exclusive industry.
“Some people see it as really a closed off industry,” said Mike Gehrich, director of aviation at Vincennes University. “If you weren’t born into it or if you don’t have a neighbor or a family friend that’s in aviation, it’s probably not on your radar about a career opportunity.
“Just being able to create that exposure for (students) is exciting,” he added. “We got a lot of great questions and a lot of kids that I think maybe now are thinking, hey, maybe this is an opportunity for me.”
District officials also viewed the day-long event as a way of gauging interest in the topic among students, which could eventually lead to course offerings in the field. Jet Access, headquartered in Greenfield, could become a partner in providing hands-on instruction and other support, they said.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to expand the curriculum,” said Shaun Rose, principal at Pendleton Heights High School. “This is an area in the IT world, with STEM being a big push, that we could get this group out here to kind of gauge interest and see if our students are even interested, because getting a program like this off the ground would take some time.”