ANDERSON — In the gymnasium at the Anderson Impact Center, about a dozen tweens prepared to play “soccer,” earning a dollar for every time they were able to fly a drone through a hoop.
Next door in the cafeteria, a similar number of students picked through parts to assemble a robot while in a classroom, students prepared presentations for the products they developed.
These are just a few of 10 afternoon enrichment classes introducing 100 students in grades five through eight to a variety of careers as part of the two-week Apex Leadership Academy.
“It’s intended to recover the loss of learning during COVID,” said Veda Morris-May, executive director of the Minority Health Coalition, sponsor of the academy.
The academy is funded as part of a $4.2 million Indiana Student Learning Recovery Grant received last year by the health coalition.
While the health coalition may not seem like an obvious organization to tackle learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris-May said anything that could affect health is fair game.
“We believe in the total child to make them healthier,” she said.
In partnership with the Madison County Leadership Academy and The Village-Anderson, the academy includes morning classes in math and language arts.
The academy may be all about work, but some of it is disguised as play in the form of the enrichment classes, which include woodshop, media broadcasting and photography. Students selected the class of their choice, some of which are taught one hour a day and while others last for two hours.
“We wanted to focus on those coming out of elementary school and hit them with these opportunities before they get to high school. We felt that was a good age to capture their interest,” Morris-May said.
Neither Michelle Kunoe-Ogunnaike, 13, nor Israel Vega, 15, were enthusiastic about the morning academics, but they each admitted they wouldn’t have much in the way of other constructive activities if they stayed at home.
Kunoe-Ogunnaike, who will enter ninth grade at Anderson High School, signed up for performing arts and gardening enrichment classes.
“I chose gardening because I like it, and my friends chose theater,” she said.
Vega, who will enter eight grade at Highland Middle School, said the academic classes were relatively easy for him, but the performing arts class is fun.
“It’s something to do besides play video games at home,” he said,
The Rev. Louis Jackson III, director of The Village-Anderson, a mentoring program formerly known as Redefined Life, said the academy is precisely the kind of program that advances the mission of his organization.
“I think leadership should be a part of every student program,” he said.