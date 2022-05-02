ANDERSON — For eight years, Caleb Stoeffler and Austin Sims were opponents representing different middle and high schools in robotics competitions.
“But now we’re on the same team,” Stoeffler said.
This year, Stoeffler and Sims will compete together Tuesday through Thursday on Purdue Polytechnic Institute Anderson’s Carbon Fiber team, winner of the regional competition in its division, at the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas. They are expected to compete against 40 other U.S. teams and a total of about 80 from around the world.
Purdue Polytechnic is one of several schools in Madison County representing elementary school through college that participate in the VEX Robotics program.
Competitors this season built robots around the Tipping Point theme.
The object of the game is to score with rings, move mobile goals to specific zones and by elevating onto a platform at the end of a match. All this takes place within a 12-foot square field.
Many years of experience and strong support from Purdue Polytechnic have enabled the team to reach new heights, Stoeffler said.
“The build style is unique in its own way, but it definitely has challenges and opportunities to go wrong,” he said.
Stoeffler, 20, a sophomore from Greenfield, enrolled in the mechanical engineering technology program in Anderson at the urging of Sims, 21, a junior from Carmel. Their team includes Matt Hodges, 21, a junior from Shirley.
The design and build process started with texts and phone calls between Stoeffler and Sims and a couple of meetups over the summer. Often, Hodges was there, so he became a natural part of the team, acting as its coach and keeping track of time.
“I’ve always liked building stuff. It’s fun seeing the bots being built and then actually working,” Hodges said.
The trio said building and competing with the robot not only improves their technical skills but also provides some of the soft skills they will require as they start their careers, including communication and teamwork.
“I’ve really improves my presentation skills,” Sims said. “While we’re competing, we have to present about our robot.”