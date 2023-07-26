DALEVILLE — Despite the Daleville Community Schools’ previous estimates, the solar field will not be installed by the beginning of the school year as the district had hoped.
Superintendent Greg Roach said construction could begin some time in September.
“They’re making slow progress on (it), the planning, the documents for the solar project,” Roach said during Monday’s school board meeting.
The solar field slated to be installed on the south side of the property, near First Baptist Church on State Road 67, will be used to power the elementary school, which costs the district roughly $17,000 to power each month.
Telamon Energy, a Carmel based company specializing in renewable energy projects, will be constructing the solar field.
Rainy Day funds would be used to cover the estimated $335,000 in total project costs, Roach said in a previous meeting.
Roach said during a March meeting the project would save the school roughly $27,334 within a year of operation.
The school corporation is on track for a 30% federal rebate, which they could receive nine to 10 months after completion.