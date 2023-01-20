ALEXANDRIA — A stable, steady workforce is important for small towns like Alexandria.
Alexandria Community Schools, Purdue Polytechnic Institute, and D1 Mold and Tool are developing a school-to-work pipeline via a new dual credit class — Human-centered Design, or Tech 120 — which started earlier this month and will run until the end of the semester.
As part of the class, students will assist clients in improving production, said Lori Barnett, director of Purdue Polytechnic Institute for the Anderson and Richmond campuses.
They will be working alongside robots called cobots, which they will code for various tasks in the production process, the specifics of which are not known.
The students will glean data from the cobots and work with stakeholders to optimize production.
Cobots have been purchased with funding through a Lilly Endowment grant called “Charting the Future for Indiana Colleges and Universities.” They are expected to arrive sometime in February.
The initiative is part of Purdue’s Indiana Data Mine program, part of which involves introducing undergrad and K-12 students to data science, according to an article on its website.
“Part of the Indiana Data Mine plan calls for outreach to educators to develop programs for high school students to understand why data science is important for their future,” the article said.
“We also will be addressing access to data science programs and careers for students in urban and rural school districts where such access is lacking.”
Barnett said the hope is that by their senior year, some students will be employed by or interning with D1 Mold and Tool or some other business.
According to Mark Whybrew, operations manager at D1 Mold and Tool, details are still being ironed out.
All in all, Barnett said this will give students marketable skills not only locally, but globally.
“They’re going to be gaining some skills that are highly sought after right now in industries across the globe,” she said.
“If they embrace this learning, they’re going to have skills many employers will want to tap into immediately, even without a college degree.”
Tech 120 is slated to be offered again, but it is uncertain whether or not it will be affiliated with the Indiana Data Mine program, Barnett said.