ANDERSON — People interested in seeking a position on local school boards have until noon Friday to declare their candidacy at the Madison County clerk’s office.
There are 15 positions available on school boards in Madison County’s six school systems. As of Thursday, all positions have declared candidates.
School board elections will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
There will be a change in the makeup of the Anderson Community Schools’ board.
Incumbents Diane Airhart, Jeff Barranco and Jean Chaille have all indicated they will not seek another term.
Incumbent Pat Hill is being opposed by Andrew Jones for the East 1 board seat.
Robert (Buckie) Bookhart, a former board member, is being challenged for the Central 2 seat by Denise Sanders. Amanda Webb is the only candidate for the South 1 seat, and former Anderson Mayor Kris Ockomon is currently unopposed for the at-large seat.
Incumbents Penny Stevens and Kyle Williams are both now unopposed for the two seats on the Alexandria Community School board.
There are two positions on the ballot for Elwood Community Schools; currently, David (Mike) Peterson and Sandra Ratliff are the declared candidates.
There are contested races for all three South Madison Community School board seats.
Incumbent Kaye Wolverton is being challenged by Kevin Ginder for the Adams Township position.
Incumbent Bill Hutton is being challenged by Brandon Godbey for the Fall Creek Township seat.
Former Madison County Sheriff Mark Thompson and Jon Beaty are seeking the Green Township seat on the board.
Three candidates are seeking the at-large seat on the Frankton-Lapel Community School board: Seth Bays, Doug Garber and George Harrison.
Incumbent Bill Brobston Jr. is running again for his District 6 Frankton seat; he’s currently unopposed.
Landon Paddock is running unopposed for the Lapel seat on the board.
Katti Sneed, an incumbent on the Madison-Grant United School Corp. board, is unopposed for the District 3 seat. Wendy Longacre is not opposed now in seeking the at-large position.