PENDLETON — During a contentious meeting that lasted more than two hours, the South Madison Community Schools Board listened as community members spoke out about the district’s student gender support practices.
The debate was sparked by an internal school email apparently referencing a support plan that some interpreted as asking district personnel to not communicate to parents about a student’s gender transition decision.
More than a dozen people spoke during the portion of the meeting devoted to comments from the public.
Many of them assailed the board for not clearly articulating what, if any, directives from district leaders led to the internal email being sent to the student’s teachers by Kathy McCord, a counselor at Pendleton Heights High School.
“Every single person here has lied to us parents who have children that we trust you with,” Karen Shreves told the board. “My trust is at zero — and that’s half the parents in this community. You should be ashamed.”
The controversy erupted after a story was published by The Daily Signal, a news website funded by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.
The story described the support plan in question as districtwide and said that the email advised teachers that student’s parents were not to be informed because they were “not supportive of this (gender) decision.”
Before the public’s comments at Thursday’s meeting, district Superintendent Mark Hall, reading from a prepared statement, said that under the district’s nondiscrimination policy, “The school honors that request for any student who requests to be a called a different name without notifying a parent.
“For students who have requested gender-related accommodations, the district uses a document created to share an understanding about the ways in which a student’s gender-related accommodation request will be supported at the school.”
That document, however, is not available on the district’s website and, when pressed, Hall said it is not currently available for public review.
Hall reiterated that the district does not have a policy that explicitly instructs staff members to withhold information from students’ parents or guardians.
“A directive has not been given that instructs staff members to lie to parents regarding anything related to their students.”