PENDLETON — The South Madison Community School Corp.’s board heard from several supporters of an embattled high school counselor Thursday night but announced no action regarding her job status with the district.
The counselor, Kathy McCord, was placed on indefinite leave months after sending an email to teachers informing them of a student’s gender transition decision and asking them to refrain from communicating that information to the student’s parents.
Board members, including new President Mike Hanna, listened as several parents with students in the district spoke in support of McCord.
“I’m sure Kathy has been backed into a corner, being forced to decide what was morally and ethically right for her students but also following a plan that was set in place by the school,” Ana Blake said during a period of comments from the public.
“I understand the importance of following rules, but as a parent, I also want to make sure that everything about my minor child is made known to me.”
McCord’s email and the subsequent disclosure of a gender support plan that school officials confirmed is not available for public review, has caused controversy among parents in the district, which has a total enrollment of more than 4,000 students.
McCord later criticized the school district in a story posted on The Daily Signal, a news website funded by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.
The story described the school’s gender support plan in a way that some interpreted as asking district personnel to not communicate to parents a student’s gender transition decision — as well as requested name or pronoun changes — or whenever a student says their parents are not supportive of the transition.
The board has been under fire from parents since the story was published in late October. Many complaints have centered on the board not clearly articulating what, if any, directives from district leaders led to the internal email being sent.
In The Daily Signal article, McCord said that she and other counselors strongly disagreed with the school’s stance not to tell parents about students’ gender transition decisions. McCord called the school’s approach dishonest and harmful.
At its regular meeting in December, board members listened as several parents berated them about the district’s perceived lack of transparency in the matter. Those concerns remain a key issue with several people who spoke at Thursday’s meeting.
“I find it hard to believe that you all know what is going on in the halls of the schools that you’re leading,” Sarah Souders told the board. “If you knew, I would hope you’d be trying to do something to make things right.”
As of Thursday, McCord was still listed as a counselor in the high school’s online staff directory.