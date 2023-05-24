DALEVILLE — Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner stopped by Daleville Jr/Sr. High School and Daleville Elementary School for a visit Tuesday afternoon.
Superintendent of Daleville Community Schools Greg Roach said Jenner would be visiting Daleville and select schools in Delaware County after attending the Ball Brothers Foundation's Excellence in Teaching Award reception.
While at Daleville, Jenner was able to take a look at Daleville's outdoor learning area among other items.
Daleville Jr./Sr. High School was her first stop. Jenner was introduced to a group of mostly juniors and seniors who participated in a career pathways program, which included job shadowing for juniors and seniors.
Kadence Aikin, a senior at Daleville High School, shadowed both a nurse and nurse practitioner at Ascension St. Vincent in Anderson.
Aikin was unsure which path she would choose but said Tuesday she wanted to be a nurse practitioner.
Jenner asked students how they got acquainted with the businesses they shadowed at.
Students could find someone on their own but didn't have to, according to Roach.
Juniors fill out surveys gauging their career interests. Students are then matched with someone to shadow.
Jenner was impressed by the opportunities afforded to these students.
"We're certainly rooting for you, we need you to be successful for your local community and for our state and most importantly for you and for your family," Jenner said.
She asked Roach if he would keep track of students' success after they graduate.
Roach said someone from the school would keep track of students involved.
"If we can determine that these experiences impacted your path and the skills that you're learning there, we can scale this broader than just Daleville or small communities," Jenner said.
Before leaving the high school, Jenner took time to take a picture with the students and wish them luck on their future success.