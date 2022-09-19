SUMMITVILLE — Rich Hobbs traced his hand with a pencil put on eyes and a mouth and waited for his 6-year-old grandson, Connor, to color in the turkey.
“I just wanted to come down here and hang out with him,” said Hobbs, who also spent time with Connor’s two sisters and brother.
He is one of hundreds of people who crowded the hallways and classrooms Friday for Grandparents Day at Summitville Elementary School, which included family photos, classroom activities and a visit to a book fair.
Summitville Elementary is one of many schools serving Madison County and surrounding communities that look for ways beyond open houses to encourage families to support their children.
Once a popular annual tradition, this is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that Summitville Elementary has been able to resume it.
Jackie Samuel, who started the tradition about six years ago when she became principal, said though schools often seek parent participation, she thought it was important to involve extended family.
“It’s kind of special to see the kids light up when their grandparents come,” she said. “We wanted to get families back into the schools after the pandemic.”
First-grade teacher Brenna Hull, a native of Summitville, has stood at the front of her classroom for two years. But because of the pandemic, this was her first time participating in the tradition.
“I think having the families in our school and building that community is really crucial, and I know the kids were looking forward to it,” she said.
Her students crafted paper tulips in a pot to present to their grandparents.
For those students whose grandparents were able to attend, the school also encouraged staff to substitute so those students also could feel special.
Rae Ann Bunch and her 7-year-old granddaughter, Zoe Querry, also made hand art.
“It’s the best thing in the world to spend time with grandchildren,” she said. “We’re twinning. This is her hand, and we have matching rings.”