With the 2023-24 school year upon us, superintendents and administrators at districts and schools throughout Madison County and nearby communities reflect on the new initiatives they have put in place to improve student achievement.
Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and space considerations.
Melissa Brisco, Alexandria-Monroe
We are focusing on improvements in three specific areas: enhanced security, future building projects and the implementation of our new strategic plan.
Enhanced Student Safety and Communication Systems: Effective communication between the school and our students’ families is of utmost importance. We invested in a new communication system that will ensure seamless and timely information flow. Our enhanced systems will enable real-time updates on important announcements, academic progress, school events, and other vital information, thus fostering better engagement and collaboration among all stakeholders.
Building Projects: We are working diligently to upgrade various parts of the high school to provide an updated educational environment for our students. We are delighted to announce three major projects to update and improve the high school library, gym and athletic entrance. The redesigned library will become a vibrant hub of creativity and active learning. It offers a book collection, digital resources and comfortable spaces for students to read, study, collaborate and explore their interests. The newly revamped athletic entrance showcases our school spirit and pride. It serves as a welcoming entrance for our sporting events and celebrates the achievements of our athletes.
Strategic Plan Implementation: Our commitment to providing a high-quality education remains unwavering. The new strategic plan is ambitious and future forward, encompassing key initiatives that address academic excellence, career pathway development, student well-being and community engagement. We are excited about the positive impact this plan will have on our students’ educational journey.
We are inspired by the resilience and determination of our students staff, and families. We are confident that the combined efforts of our dedicated staff, supportive parents and motivated students will continue to create a thriving learning community.
First day for students: Aug. 3
Last day for students: May 24
Joe Cronk, Anderson Community Schools
New initiatives to promote and enhance student achievement include the following:
Strategic Plan: Over the past year we’ve been engaged in an interactive and transformative process to develop the corporation’s next strategic plan. In addition to having more than 1,500 people participate in a survey or attend one of our 12 in-person listening sessions, we’ve had parents, community members, teachers, administrators and school board members working together to develop the plan through a series of working sessions. What we are left with is a robust plan that we are excited to present to our staff, parents, students and community members in the coming weeks.
Early Literacy: In early 2022, Indiana schools were given the opportunity to apply for the first cohort of the Indiana Department of Education’s Early Literacy initiative. Anderson Community Schools was one of the school corporation’s selected to participate. To help support the initiative, we hired a literacy coach at each of our six elementary schools to work with students in Kindergarten through 2nd Grade using the Science of Reading. We saw good progress during year one. And, we are excited for year two of the program.
Anderson High University: We recently announced Anderson High University, an expansion of the relationship between Anderson High School and Ivy Tech Community College Anderson.
The mission of Anderson High University is to engage students in a comprehensive program that develops academic skills necessary for college success. The program will expose students who are interested in post-secondary education to career pathways along with the academic rigor necessary for college work. Dual credit classes will be offered in conjunction with Ivy Tech Community College and aligned with the Indiana College Core.
Expanded Virtual School: We are pleased to provide expanded learning options for our students during the 2023-2024 school year. This includes extending our virtual school to students in grades 4-12. Unlike traditional virtual schools, the Anderson Community Schools’ virtual school provides students with the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities offered to our students attending school in-person.
STEM certification: Last spring, in partnership with Equitable Education Solutions, we conducted a comprehensive STEM audit across the corporation. This is an important step as we work toward STEM certification and identify key priority areas to move STEM forward across the district.
First day for students: Aug. 2
Last day for students: May 31
Troy Friedersdorf, ELWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
Elwood was one of the first districts to partner with the Indiana Department of Education to implement their Science of Reading program. We saw a lot of success with that this past year and we’re going to continue with that this year, but we’re also expanding it into our preschool program.
Cindy Ahonen is our instructional coach at the elementary school, and she has played a key role in implementing that curriculum. She started expanding it into the preschool in the spring, and we’re going to continue working with kids on developing their reading skills. Literacy development continues to be a key focus for our district.
Our career center had a career pathway approved by the state this summer, so that will not just benefit our kids in the Elwood school district, but the other school districts that send their kids to the career center.
First day for students: July 27
Last day for students: May 24
Sterling Boles, Frankton-Lapel
Frankton-Lapel Community Schools will continue to focus on building relationships for the 2023-24 school year. We will strive to meet the individual needs of all learners and assist them in growing and learning together in a safe environment.
FLCS will address individual student academic needs by providing targeted enrichment and remediation opportunities for students while promoting healthy mental well-being among students and staff.
New and continuing initiatives and building improvements include the following:
• Indiana College Core is now available for students at both Frankton Junior-Senior High School and Lapel High School
• Universal Design for Learning will provide students equal opportunities to succeed
• iXL and Edmentum software will be used for learning acceleration and remediation
• Career pathways coaching will be employed to meet individual student needs
• School safety: Measures include a secured entryway at FJSHS, a planned new radio system, and an electronic door lock system
First day for students: Aug. 9
Last day for students: May 29
Rob Frey, Holy Cross
Holy Cross is moving into 2023-2024 boldly with a wide range of new initiatives and improvements, including the following:
• An entirely new preschool curriculum to better serve our growing number of preschool students. We are now certified as a Level 4 preschool by On My Way Pre-K
• A revamped middle school science curriculum that provides more hands-on learning through experimentation and dissection
• A new middle school social studies curriculum that will invite our students to explore a wide range of world cultures
• A new sixth-grade civics textbook that focuses on citizenship and building an understanding of how our government is structured
• A new seventh-grade personal finance course
Also, our north campus building (formerly St. Mary School on 11th Street) is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
We’ve made significant safety and aesthetic upgrades, including new classroom doors at our north campus and new windows at our south campus.
We’ve also updated our pay scale, resulting in higher pay for our teachers and school staff.
Adam Freeman, Liberty Christian
Liberty Christian School is excited to provide a Christ-centered environment where students receive an excellent education based on biblical truth during the 2023-24 school year. This year will feature increased relationships and service opportunities for our students in Madison County, around the country, and across the world.
At Liberty Christian School, we are developing our students to demonstrate a biblical worldview that leads to excellence in scholarship, discipleship and relationship. In order to do so, we have added several staff positions to help facilitate whole student development through personalized growth plans and authentic relationships.
Our theme for the 2023-24 school year is “All In.” Our focus is on consistently giving our best in every situation in order to grow into the person that God created us to be and to impact our spheres of influence for the glory of God.
First day for students: Aug. 7
Last day for students: May 24
Mark Hall, South Madison Community Schools
At the elementary level, we are continuing to expand STEM integration into our special area classes. We have received multiple grants to help fund many exciting initiatives.
The Digital Learning grant will help prepare teachers for blended and virtual learning. The Digital Coaching grant will provide expanded coaching training on student-centered coaching. The K-12 counseling staff will continue the Carrying the Torch certification to refine the K-12 counseling program and continue to align with employability skills and counseling standards set forth by the Indiana Department of Education.
The Literacy Cadre grant at East Elementary will help increase the effectiveness of K-2 learning. The Title I addition of a parent liaison for East and Maple Ridge elementary schools was established to further enhance parent engagement. We have also added a new sixth-grade civics course.
We are also expanding STEM opportunities at the middle school and high school levels. The Pendleton Heights Middle School CTE Department is adding an Intro to Computer Science course this year. Students are able to earn a high school credit. Students will learn computer science topics while building their own websites, apps, games, and physical computing devices. This was supported in part by the STEM Integration Grant.
The Pendleton Heights High School Art Department has added a Digital Design course that focuses on developing Digital Design skills, such as desktop publishing, multimedia, digitized images, computer animation and web design.
First day for students: Aug. 3
Last day for students: May 23
Steve Vore, Madison-GrantJust like every year our administrative team works collaboratively to find new, innovative ways to increase student growth. We are continuing that philosophy this year as we bring new team members on board. We look forward to an outstanding year.
First day for students: Aug. 3
Last day for students: May 23
Kyle Barrentine, Shenandoah
During the 2022-23 school year, Shenandoah School Corporation embarked upon a strategic planning process to chart the course for the next five years.
To narrow our strategic plan down a bit more, below are some of the things we will be doing at each of our buildings that will impact teaching and learning:
We altered our school start times for students in order to give them some more time to sleep as well as to give our teachers time to collaborate (without having to lengthen the teachers’ day). School starts 30 minutes later this year.
At each building, our teachers will have weekly instructional professional development led by the building’s instructional coach, principal and instructional leadership team.
At each building, our teachers will meet every other week in collaborative teams where they will be supporting a group of students to ensure students’ needs are being met and that our communication with each other and with families is effective.
We are partnering with the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) to provide a framework for our instruction and for support as we strive to continue to learn and grow as educators.
We are also converting from Chromebook devices to all Apple products. Our youngest learners in Shenandoah Elementary School will have iPads as their devices while our learners in grades 6-12 will have MacBooks. All of our teachers will have iPads and MacBooks as their staff devices.
Once the school year gets going, we have a lot of great student activities happening. We have eSports teams at both the high school and the middle school that are doing some really cool stuff. We have an awesome FFA program that is always so impressive — just to name two programs.
First day for students: Aug. 8
Last day for students: May 23