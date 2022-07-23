Three school districts start off 2022-23 school year with new superintendents

ELWOOD — The start of the 2022-23 school year means big changes for three districts serving Madison County and surrounding communities that have new permanent superintendents at the helm as of July 1.
Troy Friedersdorf has served as interim superintendent for Elwood Community Schools since February, when former superintendent Joe Brown moved on to become assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment at Fort Wayne Community Schools.
Sterling Boles replaces longtime Frankton-Lapel Superintendent Bobby Fields, and Kyle Barrentine replaces longtime Shenandoah School Corp. Superintendent Ron Green. Both former superintendents retired.
Here, the new superintendents share a little about themselves and their visions as the instructional leaders in their respective school districts.
TROY FRIEDERSDORF
A native of Wabash, Friedersdorf, 54, is in his 30th year in education, of which 28 were spent as an administrator.
“That was not a career goal, to be an administrator. My focus was more on counseling,” he said.
The one-time social studies teacher is unique among the new superintendents because he already has half a year of experience in his current role and district.
Initially hired for the 2020-21 school year as principal at Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School, Friedersdorf moved up to serve as director of Special Education before being given Elwood schools’ top administrative role.
“That challenge, it interested me to come into the school and turn it around,” the Anderson University graduate said. “The corporation was headed in a positive direction, and I was able to move that forward.”
That, Friedersdorf said, was done by improving the culture and climate of the district.
“When I came, there was kind of the perception there wasn’t the discipline that needed to be in place, and there was a sense that the community didn’t have the same pride in the school.”
Though relatively small, Elwood is a vocal community.
“That is the beauty of being in a small community,” he said. “You can impact people more directly.”
The father of five lives on the outskirts of Elwood.
“We always lived in the school district I worked in,” he said.
Going back to his summer work experience for a court diversion program in Indianapolis and early teaching career in Colorado, expanding alternative education is a priority for Friedersdorf.
“Sometimes, you lose sight that the public school is here to serve the community,” he said. “Looking through the lens of what’s best for kids is really important.”
STERLING BOLES
A graduate of Lapel High School and Frankton College, Boles, 55, started his career as a U.S. history and government teacher at Lafayette’s Jefferson High School. But it always was his dream to return to his hometown.
“I went to Lafayette Jefferson because that’s where I was able to find a job back then,” he said.
Once Boles came home, he found himself serving in a variety of positions, including principal at Lapel Jr.-Sr. High School, curriculum director for the district and as assistant superintendent for the past 14 years.
Through these various roles, Boles said, he was able to bring innovation to the district long before being named superintendent.
Among the feathers in Boles’ cap are the establishment of a successful virtual academy to overcome some of the challenges faced by high school students, such as illness or the need to work to survive. That was in place a couple of years before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the district something of a head start when all the schools had to shut down due to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency declaration in March 2020.
“I’m usually pretty good at looking ahead and anticipating issues and obstacles so we can better serve students,” the Lapel resident said.
As Frankton-Lapel’s new superintendent, Boles said he hopes to build trust between himself and the various stakeholders, including teachers, students, parents and the broader communities. He also hopes to build a framework that encourages trust between each of these constituencies through a common vision, mission and communication.
“I am a firm believer that trust is critical,” he said. “We’re looking at things to further enhance the feeling of unity and purpose within the district.”
To that end, Boles said, he wants to build upon the programs and relationships put in place by his predecessor while refocusing the district’s energies on educational basics.
“I’m concerned we’re a little too spread out as far as programming and what we want to accomplish,” he said. “I told the school board I want everyone rowing in the same direction.”
KYLE BARRENTINE
Becoming superintendent means wearing the spirit gear of a longtime rival for Barrentine, 53, a graduate of Eastern Hancock Community Schools.
But his loyalties already are shifting.
“I just feel like we’re on the same team here at Shenandoah,” he said. “My role is just that of the lead learner.”
Though his name may be familiar to families in Madison County, where he has served as principal at Highland Middle School, Barrentine comes to Shenandoah as the former superintendent of the Nettle Creek School Corp. in Hagerstown.
“It was an agonizing decision because I taught my first two years in Hagerstown. It felt a lot like home to me,” he said. “There’s a lot of similarities between Shenandoah and Hagerstown. Both are good schools with great academics and athletics.”
A resident of Fishers, Barrentine is looking to move to the Middletown area. But in the meantime, his wife Wendy Barrentine, a former sixth-grade science and math teacher, has been hired as an instructional coach, and his stepchildren will be entering the seventh and ninth grades in Shenandoah’s schools in the fall.
“One of the things the school board communicated they wanted in a new superintendent was longevity,” he said. “When we talk about longevity, we are basically all in.”
The two pillars of his leadership style, Barrentine said, are visibility and accessibility. To that end, he plans to visit classrooms, ride school buses and attend school and community events regularly.
“If people see you and are able to communicate with you, that goes a long way toward creating a successful school environment,” he said.
Barrentine said he is committed to ensuring Shenandoah’s are the schools of choice for families in the area.
“One of the most challenging things is to continue improving when you’re already good,” he said. “That just takes a very different level of being strategic. We want to make sure we don’t change things that we’re already doing well.”
That, Barrentine said, includes developing a strategic plan, which the district currently does not have.
“It can’t be something that gathers dust on a shelf,” he said. “In Nettle Creek, we developed a strategic plan, and it guided me every day.”