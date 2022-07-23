Three school districts start off 2022-23 school year with new superintendents

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 488 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL INDIANA HOWARD MADISON TIPTON IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA DELAWARE RANDOLPH IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA CARROLL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, DELPHI, FARMLAND, FLORA, KOKOMO, MUNCIE, PARKER CITY, TIPTON, UNION CITY, AND WINCHESTER.