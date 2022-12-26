Santa is not the only one handing out gifts this time of year.
The Indiana Department of Education is showing its appreciation with stipends for teachers all over the state, including Alexandria School Corp. and Daleville Community Schools.
“Every school corporation in the state receives money from the state that gets passed through to teachers. The legislatures set aside a pot of money to be used for teacher appreciation,” said Melissa Brisco, superintendent for Alexandria schools.
Brisco couldn’t remember exactly when the bill was passed, but said it would have been about seven years ago.
The monies are distributed to the schools in November and must be given to teachers by sometime in December.
Funds were awarded if teachers were deemed highly effective or effective on their 2021 evaluations, she said.
Alexandria schools received $54,769.36 in appreciation funds, of which 38 highly effective teachers received about $694 each, and 38 effective teachers $555 each, according to Brisco.
Daleville received roughly $38,405 in teacher appreciation funds, according to Superintendent Greg Roach.
Around $928 was given to 39 highly effective and about $742 went to the three deemed effective, he said in an email.
Teachers who’ve spent less than a year in the district were excluded.
“It’s a nice bonus for our teachers, and it just acknowledges the hard work they do for our students and our community,” Brisco said.