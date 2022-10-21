ANDERSON — Weekly, optional release time classes that include Bible lessons for fourth graders in Anderson Community Schools are seen as part of an overall goal of addressing all elements of their education, according to supporters.
“Everybody needs some love in their lives,” said Stacie Bower, who directs the Anderson Weekday Religious Education program. “Honestly, I’ve had teachers from the school system tell me that this helps support their goal of reaching the whole child — social, emotional, educational — because we’re able to give them some extra love, and who couldn’t use that in today’s society?”
The one-hour classes, which run for eight weeks and begin for this academic year next Friday, are held at churches located near each of the district’s six elementary schools. Students whose parents choose to have them participate are picked up at a designated time and returned to their building by the end of the school day.
Bower said the local program has existed since 1944 and is offered on a strictly voluntary basis. Programs like it are available in hundreds of school districts across the United States, backed by statutory support in at least 32 states.
Programs like AWRE have raised concerns among some who believe they violate the separation of church and state principle — if not the letter of it, then its spirit. But court challenges to those programs nationwide have been few and largely fruitless.
Attempts to contact the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana for comment for this story were unsuccessful.
Locally, AWRE representatives keep in regular contact with ACS officials to provide information and coordinate transportation. School administrators said this week that, to their knowledge, there have been no formal complaints registered in connection with the program.
“We routinely provide information about a wide variety of external programming available for our students, families, and Anderson residents,” said Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement for ACS. “With this information, families can decide whether or not to participate by contacting the organization conducting the program for more information and/or to register.”
Meadows said that, apart from informing families about the program, the district has no involvement in its administration.
“We feel it is part of our role as the public school corporation in Anderson to share opportunities, programs, and resources in our community as we are made aware of them with our families,” he said. “This is not done to endorse one program or another. It is done simply to provide information to our families and allow them to decide if it is something they and/or their child wishes to participate in.”
Bower estimates that about 50% of the district’s fourth graders will participate in the program this year. She said several of the program’s board members are retired teachers — many of them from ACS — which aids organizers in planning lessons which effectively engage students. Classes include activities, video lessons and crafts.
The program includes community volunteers and is nondenominational, she added.
“(Students) hear a Bible lesson, which teaches a lot about morality and different things that are definitely needed today,” Bower said. “Every class is run by different folks. It’s community-supported and community-run.”