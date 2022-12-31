ANDERSON — In mid-June, Anderson Community Schools took a turn in the spotlight when the board of trustees voted unanimously to discontinue the high school basketball pregame routine involving the school’s Indian mascot and maiden.
The decision thrust the school district into a larger discussion of an issue that has been at the center of a national reckoning about the use of Native American imagery and ceremony.
“As we were made aware last fall that having students dress up in Native American regalia and perform as our mascot and maiden was nearly universally viewed by Native Americans as offensive, we had to listen,” ACS Superintendent Dr. Joe Cronk said.
The board’s decision left in place the district’s use of the Indians name and logo. It also included a directive to move toward initiating a formal partnership with the Delaware Tribe of Indians to modernize some of the district’s most visible traditions.
One of the first displays of this partnership is an initiative to bring Lenape language and culture into some of the district’s fourth-grade classrooms. The district has applied for a Mayor’s Grant to help fund the project, slated for the spring of 2023.
Cronk has conversed regularly with Chief Brad KillsCrow of the Delaware Tribe of Indians, receiving input from him on a variety of topics pertaining to the issue, including potential content for course work throughout the district as well as an updated educational display at the high school.
“Our partnership that we’re working towards with the Delaware Tribe of Indians is unique, I think, because we are aware of what our history was, and we seek to honor that,” Cronk said.