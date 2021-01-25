As the incoming federal administration implements its coronavirus plan, local education leaders said officials need to keep in mind the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had and is expected to have for a while on schools.
The federal government, starting with former President Donald J. Trump’s administration, has committed resources to helping schools maintain safe environments through the purchase of additional cleaning supplies; barriers, masks and other equipment; and the hiring of additional staff to clean and facilitate social distancing. That commitment will need to continue under President Joe Biden’s administration, they said.
Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco said the pandemic requires ongoing student support through free food programs and internet that allows those who choose to do so to continue learning at home.
“Connectivity is a huge need in parts of Madison County and around the United States,” she said. “The federal government must invest in providing reliable internet access for all.”
In addition, she said, the federal government needs to give states waivers to limit the amount of accountability testing required for the duration of the pandemic.
“We have local assessments that can be used to determine growth,” she said. “Simply giving state assessments because we have to in order to qualify for federal funding is not a good use of taxpayer funds or the precious time we have with our students at school.”
Commander Jill Barker, superintendent at Anderson Preparatory Academy, agreed.
“A temporary ease of restrictions due to COVID that would keep schools from losing funding due to COVID learning loss if schools cannot meet the 95% participation in testing threshold,” she said. “While the extra data points could be useful to some, I think the loss of instructional time to implement the state testing is much greater than the need for the data and will have a much more negative impact on the rapidly increasing learning gap than just have a picture of it.”
Most schools, Barker said, already use NWEA and other formative assessments to inform instruction and evaluate learning gaps.
“Policymakers all have access to national normative studies produced by NWEA which will give them the data points they need to drive decision-making without taking weeks of instruction away from students,” she said. “We need every second we possibly can have to work face-to-face with our students to meet their needs. State testing will take a significant amount of time away from that with very little, if any, reward.”
Though social-emotional learning has been the education buzz word for a couple of years, it’s becoming even more crucial as students face social isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barker said. That, she believes, will require the hiring of additional staff.
Anderson University President John S. Pistole said Biden’s new administration also should ensure teachers are prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations. Educators previously were considered essential workers eligible for the second tier of immunizations, a policy that for now has been changed to favor inoculations according to age.
