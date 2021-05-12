ANDERSON — Amy Robinson described her brother as something of a gypsy.
“I might not hear from him for two or three months, and then I talked to him every day,” she said with a laugh.
Dondi D. Edwards, 53, was the oldest of four children and the only boy to look out for his younger sisters, according to family members.
He was working at Mofab Inc. in Anderson on Nov. 2, 2020, when product hoisted from a crane slipped from a strap and crushed him. Edwards later died from his injuries.
Sam Bartels was also injured in the accident but is recovering and expected to return to Mofab. In public posts on his Facebook page, Bartels talks about missing Edwards and struggling to sleep after the accident.
“All I can see and hear when I close my eyes is the day the accident happened, and the sound of the strap breaking,” he wrote.
Robinson said Edwards, her brother, carried her around on his hip until she was 12 and was always looking out for her.
“He was in the Army, and he left home when he was 17. I was a little kid then,” she said with a laugh. “There was 11 years between us.”
Robinson said her brother was a jack-of-all-trades and loved his job at Mofab.
Edwards played in pool leagues and loved sports — especially the Chicago Cubs.
“He was a comedian and the life of the party,” said his sister, Tabatha Rolph. “He was all personality.”
Marjorie Mills, Edwards’ aunt, said he lived with her “a lot” when he was a child.
“He was a very caring person,” she recalled. “If someone needed something and he could do something for them, he would. He was like losing a son.”
Mike Spaulding, general manager for Mofab’s Ornamental Division, praised Edwards and his role with the company.
“Dondi Edwards was not just an employee, he was a childhood friend and family member of several current and past employees here,” Spaulding wrote in an email. “He was one of those individuals who didn’t hardly know a stranger or have enemies.
“He was just carefree and matter-of-fact.”
Spaulding also described Edwards as a jokester who loved to tease his “family of co-workers.”
He said Edwards was the “face of Mofab Ornamental” when he was installing fabrications in the community “and we were proud to have him out there.”
Edwards worked in the fabrication industry for several years and had knowledge and capabilities rarely found in today’s workforce, according to Spaulding.
“What set Dondi apart from most other employees was the pride he took in everything he did and who he did it for,” Spaulding said. “He had a true love not only for the actual art of creating things from metals, but teaching others the skills required to be a great fabricator and employee.”
