ANDERSON — A local group is working with a Fort Wayne organization to bring an official Boys & Girls Club back to Anderson.
About 50 people gathered Tuesday at the Anderson Township Trustee’s Office to learn details of the proposal that would replace the current Youth Center.
A meeting with the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne and a representative from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America has not been scheduled.
Lindsay Brown, an organizer of the effort, said Anderson has been without a Boys & Girls Club for 13 years after the former Wilson’s Club closed because of financial turmoil.
“There is a Boys & Girls Club in every major city in Indiana,” he said. “They provide programs, mentoring and are starting a job training program to teach plumbing, electrical, heating and carpentry.”
Brown said the Fort Wayne club would like to come to Anderson and is currently working with the Marion organization.
He said Fort Wayne received a $14 million endowment and wants to come to the current Youth Center site that is a part of the Anderson Township Trustee’s Office.
Brown said the annual cost to run the facility would be $250,000 and the Anderson club could receive a $500,000 endowment.
He said the local cost initially would be $5,000 per year. Brown said it has not been determined who would pay the national franchise fee of $35,000.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said he met with Brown and Anderson Township Trustee Mike Shively this week concerning the proposal.
“I support programming for kids and always supported (former trustee) John Bostic’s programs,” he said. “My understanding that is coming to a conclusion in the near future.”
Broderick said Shively, as the elected township trustee, is in charge of the facility and there is a lease agreement with the city for providing youth programs.
“That facility cannot be sublet without the city’s permission,” he said. “If it is a lease for children’s programming I want to see the details and, if is a feasible program, we’re not likely to object.”
Broderick said whatever youth programming is implemented it has to have the ability to be self-sustaining and not rely on funding from other government entities.
Brown said the board of directors for the Youth Center also agreed with the Boys & Girls Club proposal.
“We wanted to make sure everyone currently working has the first opportunity to work for the Boys & Girls Club and that John Bostic should be recognized for his efforts,” Brown said. “They have agreed.”
Shively said a lease of the facility could be for up to 20 years so that the agreement with the Boys & Girls Club could not be terminated if there is a change in the trustee’s office.
The Anderson Township trustee will pay for the maintenance and utility costs of the facility and the annual $140,000 payment on the $2.2 million field house.
Brown said a local board of directors will be appointed to manage the club and hire a chief executive officer to work with the Fort Wayne organization.
“There has to be community support for the programs and organization,” Brown said.
Bostic said Fort Wayne will take the money raised in Anderson and send back what they want the local community to have and dictate what the programming will be.
