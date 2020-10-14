ANDERSON – Eight local organizations have been awarded a total of $128,952 from the state as part of a program to support local groups impacted by COVID-19.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch last week announced the local grants through the Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization through a partnership with the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and Indiana Arts Commission.
The Anderson Museum of Art, Paramount Theatre and Anderson Symphony Orchestra were each awarded a grant in the amount of $26,034.
Mandee Mikulski, executive director of the Anderson Museum of Art, said the grant funds will be use for salaries and utility costs.
“The grant is extremely important,” she said. “Because of the health concerns we had to change things at the museum.
“This is great timing for us,” Mikulski said. “It makes up some of the profits we lost as we prepare to go into our busy season.”
Randy Hammel, executive director of the Paramount Theatre, said the funds will be used to cover operating costs.
“The Arts Commission knows that there is the utility expansion,” he said. “We’ve had some people step up and make some donations.”
Hammel is hopeful the Paramount will start having some events in the near future with the possibility of movies for Halloween and Christmas.
The Anderson Young Ballet Theatre will receive $19,480; Anderson/Madison County Visitor’s Bureau, $12,944; Pendleton Historical Museum, $8,601; Pendleton Arts Society, $6,000; and the A Town Center, $3,285.
Crouch announced that almost $10 million was distributed state-wide through the grant program.
“These organizations help enhance the quality of life here in our great state,” Crouch said in a press release. “I am pleased to see the arts and cultural sector, which adds to Indiana’s tourism economy, get this funding.”
Lewis Ricci, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission, said the funding will bridge the gap that will ensure their survival.
The award amounts were determined using a formula that included budget size, previous funding through the CARES Act, and amount of eligible expenses.
