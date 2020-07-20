RENO AND LAS VEGAS – Caesars Entertainment, Inc. , formerly known as Eldorado Resorts, announced today that it completed its acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation. The transaction creates the largest casino and entertainment company in the U.S.
Earlier this month, the Indiana Horse Racing Commission approved the transfer of the horse racing licenses for Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and Indiana Grand to Eldorado Resorts.
