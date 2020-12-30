ANDERSON — The Madison County Republican Party will be hosting the swearing-in ceremonies for 12 county officials on Friday.
Republicans swept all 12 local races in the November election and currently hold all county offices except for sheriff and the District 3 seat on the Madison County Council.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony has been moved from the Madison County Government Center to the Millcreek Civic Center in Chesterfield on Friday.
The ceremony will be take place in three separate sessions to limit the number of people inside the auditorium to 50 people as required by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order.
Those planning to attend any of the three ceremonies will be required to have a ticket, screened for any illness or contact with an ill person over the prior two weeks and their temperatures will be taken.
The wearing of a face mask is required and people will be seated in groups with 6 feet of separation. Sanitizer dispensers will be located on site.
The first ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Taking the oath of office at that time are Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims; Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe; Surveyor Tom Shepherd; and County Council members Ben Gale, Anthony Emery and Mikeal Vaughn.
Sims ran unopposed; Happe defeated Democrat Rosemary Khoury; Shepherd defeated Democrat John Manship; and Gale, Emery and Vaughn were elected by defeating Democrats Thomas Newman Jr., Treva Bostic and Stephany Mae Finney.
The 11 a.m. ceremony will be for Circuit Court Division 2 Judge Steve Koester and Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott Norrick.
Koester defeated incumbent Democrat George Pancol and Norrick beat Kyle Noone to fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of Democrat Tom Clem.
Taking the oath of office at 11:30 a.m. will be Commissioners Darlene Likens and John Richwine, Coroner Troy Abbott and Auditor Rick Gardner.
Unlike in previous years there will be no refreshments served.
Likens defeated Ollie H. Dixon in November; Richwine won reelection over Lindsay Brown; Abbott defeated incumbent Danielle Dunnichay Noone; and Gardner won reelection against James Townsend.
