ANDERSON — Although the Madison County Election Board took a necessary step to implement vote centers this year, it will be delayed for at least two years.
The Election Board adopted the vote center plan to start with the primary and was contingent on the passage of a resolution by the Madison County Board of Commissioners, which took no action on Monday.
The commissioners declined to vote on the resolution at their meeting on Feb. 24 and a special meeting scheduled for Monday could not conduct business because of a lack of a quorum.
With no action taken by the commissioners, Madison County will continue the traditional voting procedure in 111 individual precincts.
Thursday is the deadline to file paperwork for vote centers with the Indiana State Election Board.
If the plan had been approved by the commissioners, any registered voter in Madison County could have cast a ballot at one of 28 vote centers on election days or vote early at one of nine satellite centers.
The resolution adopted by the Election Board stated the vote centers would have a secure electronic connection to make sure people only voted once and would provide an efficient operation.
Should the vote center proposal not be approved it would mean the county has to purchase additional paper ballot voting machines.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said it will cost the county $850,000 for an additional 170 machines.
She said leasing the machines for the 2020 election would cost approximately $550,000.
Pratt said last week if the vote center plan was adopted the county would receive refurbished electronic poll books from Elections Systems & Software at no cost. She said the county would pay $50,000 for implementation.
“We need to start somewhere,” Ludy Watkins, chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said. “We can’t get poll workers for every precinct.”
Dan Dykes, serving as a proxy for Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said vote centers were considered in the past.
“Working in the commissioners office, we saw the need,” he said. “It’s difficult getting poll workers and locations that are ADA (Americans with Disability Act) compliant.”
Dykes said the $850,000 cost would put county finances in a “tailspin.”
He said the county started planning the vote centers last year.
Pratt said the Madison County Council agreed to purchase 170 paper ballot voting machines for the 2019 municipal election in anticipation of establishing vote centers this year.
Pratt said the county would need 145 poll workers on election days for the vote centers and 40 for the satellite centers as compared to 450 under the traditional system where voters cast ballots at the 111 precincts in the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.