ANDERSON — The Madison County Election Board voted unanimously to deny a complaint challenging the residency of Anderson School Board member Jean Chaille.
The complaint was filed by fellow school board member Jeff Barranco, contending that Chaille is not a resident of Anderson and should not be allowed to serve on the school board.
Chaille was re-elected in 2018 to the Central District Position 2 seat on the school board.
The Election Board on Wednesday determined that Chaille’s legal residency is in Anderson despite the fact her husband, Richard, resides in Columbus.
Ludy Watkins, a member of the Election Board, said neighbors of Chaille in the 2500 block of Sagamore Drive confirmed Chaille resided at the house she inherited with her brother.
Watkins asked Chaille if there was food and a change of clothes at the Anderson address, to which she replied that there was.
Election Board chairman Russ Willis said it appears state law allows a person to have a separate legal residency than their spouse.
Willis said the challenge to Chaille’s residence by Barranco should have been filed in August 2018 when she sought re-election to the school board.
Following the vote, Chaille said her relationship with the other members of the school board would remain the same as before.
“I try to work with everyone on the board,” she said.
Barranco’s attorney, Gregory Purvis, said they will not pursue the issue further, but noted the ACS board voted 4-2 in November to direct the corporation’s attorney to seek a court ruling on Chaille’s legal residency status because she owns a home in Columbus that some believe is her primary residence.
Chaille was joined by ACS board member Diane Airhart in voting no.
As of Wednesday, no legal challenge to her residency has been filed by the ACS attorney.
Chaille said she has resided in Anderson since 1982 and purchased the house in Columbus in 2010.
She maintains that she has lived in Anderson for the past 38 years and retired in December 2019 from her job in the community.
Jeff Graham, attorney for the Election Board, said it was Richard Chaille that changed his legal residency to Columbus.
During the hearing, Purvis said Chaille and her husband own property in Columbus, where they have a homestead deduction.
Chaille had a homestead deduction in Anderson with her brother on the property inherited from their parents. She withdrew that homestead deduction in 2018 and paid the property taxes.
Barranco said the residency of Chaille has been an on-going issue for years.
“When I first came on the board I heard she didn’t reside in Anderson,” he said.
Barranco said he took the matter to the Madison County Prosecutor’s office that decided to take no action.
He said local residents of the school board feel they are being represented by someone that doesn’t live in Anderson.
Willis said the homestead deduction issue was solved in a matter of days and that the Election Board has no interest in that matter.
“She is properly registered to vote in Madison County for over 20 years,” he said.
Willis said Chaille’s driver’s license and vehicle registration all are under the Anderson address.
