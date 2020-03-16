ANDERSON — The Madison County Election Board unanimously approved a contract to purchase an additional 170 voting machines for the May primary.
The Election Board on Monday approved a contract with Election Systems & Software (ES&S) to purchase additional paper ballot voting machines and 15 tabulators at a cost of $766,376 through a four-year lease/purchase agreement.
That vote followed a special meeting of the county’s Board of Commissioners called by Commissioner John Richwine.
Richwine made a motion to approve the contract but it failed when Commissioner Mike Phipps didn’t second the motion.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of Commissioners, was out of town on a planned family trip. In a statement, she urged a dialogue with the Election Board and County Council for a successful primary.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said the annual payment to ES&S would be $191,584. She said the company will accept the new machines as a trade on electronic poll books if the county moves to vote centers for the 2022 election.
The resolution approved by the Election Board states the board is responsible for conducting all elections by state law.
The resolution said the Madison County Council has approved the funding and state law directs the auditor to pay all election expenses.
Last week, the County Council cut $163,956 from the commissioners’ budget to help pay for the additional voting machines.
Madison County Attorney Jonathan Hughes said the commissioners have to approve all claims. In recent weeks, both Phipps and Gaskill said they would not approve any claims to purchase new voting machines.
The commissioners have put the Election Board on notice that a legal action could be filed to oppose the purchase of the additional equipment.
During the commissioners’ meeting, Phipps said the Election Board should vote as many people as possible by mail; consolidate voting sites; and utilize the suggestion to have early voting at the courthouse for 28 days before the primary from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phipps said the 170 machines purchased last year were to run the general election and now those are not enough for the 2020 primary.
Phipps said the county could vote three or four precincts at each voting site and eliminate spending money on additional machines.
Pratt said the Election Board reduced the number of voting sites from 75 to 60 for the primary.
“It is unfair to the voters to force them to 30 locations,” she said. “The vote centers would have allowed people to vote at another location to avoid long lines.”
Pratt said early voting can’t start until April 7 after the close of registering to vote in the primary.
Early voting will take place at the Madison County Government Center, she said, and the Election Board is considering satellite locations for early voting in Anderson, Elwood and Pendleton.
Pratt said the 170 paper ballot voting machines purchased in 2019 were for a municipal election and not a countywide general election.
“We will need the additional machines for the fall election,” she said.
