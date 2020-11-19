ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Works approved a 1.72% decrease in electric rates for the first quarter of 2021.
Tony Pochard, director of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said Thursday that the tracking factor for the months of January through March will result in an decrease of $1.68 per month for the average residential customer.
The tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
The average residential customer’s monthly bill for January, Feburary and March will be $95.76.
Pochard said normally when there is an increase in the tracking factor costs for one quarter it is followed by a decline.
In other business: The Board of Works set a bid date of Dec. 10 to begin work on the upgrade of the White River Interceptor sanitary sewer.
David Eicks, chairman of the board, said the work will begin with the removal of the trees on the north bank of the White River.
The project will install 72-inch and 36-inch sewer lines on the north bank of the river to accomplish the removal of two combined sewer overflows into the White River.
The project includes the removal of trees along the river for the placement of the two new sewer lines which would be adjacent to an existing 36-inch sewer line.
The project extends from Emerald Drive to Central Avenue.
The second phase of the White River Interceptor sewer project started in Athletic Park and has already crossed Eighth Street.
The project will increase capacity in the sewer line, he said.
