ANDERSON — After two years of work, the Eleos Center will open soon in downtown Anderson.
Originally, the center was looking toward a spring 2020 opening. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, bringing work to a halt and causing a spike in demand for other services offered by The Christian Center, including a 250% increase in the numbers of meals being served.
Most recently, the center was about a day from being finished when a member of the contractor's crew putting on the finishing touches fell ill and the entire crew was quarantined.
The Eleos Center will provide about a dozen services to the homeless in an effort to give them the tools to get out of homelessness, including an address to receive mail, showers and laundry facilities. They will also offer clothing vouchers good at their thrift store location next door.
"The point is to take people where they're at and move them into a brighter future," said Rob Spaulding, Christian Center executive director.
To accomplish its goal, the center is partnering with other community organizations to offer services like job training, medical and behavioral health services.
"We know we can't do it all. We don't want to do it all," Spaulding said.
"We're pulling in partners who do things really well. We'll probably all together have about 10 really committed partner organizations," he said.
Among those partner organizations are the Jane Pauley Community Health Center, the Madison County Health Department, Aspire Indiana Health and Turning Point.
Turning Point is a mental health and addictions hotline in development to connect people with services in the community. The effort is led by Madison County Mental Health and Addictions Coalition's Rick Zachary and Karen Finnigan.
"This is the only facility like this in east central Indiana," Spaulding said.
The center was originally slated for a two-story home on Main Street owned by The Christian Center, but the cost of making it ADA compliant would have been $40,000. So it was moved one block west to a single-story building.
"I sat and just talked to people for eight months and listened to their stories and then we just designed this thing around those needs," Spaulding said. "Really, some of them were very intuitive. Some of them were not things people would have necessarily guessed."
Funding for the project has included a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant, Community Development Block Grant, The Madison County Community Foundation and individual donations.
