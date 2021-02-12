The cities of Elwood and Alexandria have each been awarded $50,000 planning grants.
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the grants Thursday as part of 13 grants totaling more than $818,000.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said the $50,000 grant, along with $5,000 from the Elwood Redevelopment Commission, will be used to develop a comprehensive plan.
Jones said the city’s last comprehensive plan was completed in 2010.
The Madison County Council of Governments will develop the comprehensive plan, with work expected to start within the next few months.
“The comprehensive plan will help us improve the quality of life for residents of Elwood and future economic development,” Jones said.
Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad said the $50,000 grant will be used to upgrade the city’s comprehensive plan that was last finalized more than a decade ago.
The firm of Rundell Ernstberger Associates will be developing the Alexandria’s comprehensive plan.
“I hope to get some guidance for development along Ind. 9 and Ind. 28,” Naselroad said. “We don’t want to forget the downtown, but Ind. 9 is where development will take place.”
The city provided $8,000 in matching funds.
“This funding will allow communities to make important investments to enhance the local quality of life,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “Planning grants can lead to big differences as rural Indiana looks to support local infrastructure.”
The Planning Grant Program strives to encourage communities to plan for long-term community development with the aid of subject matter experts and community input.
